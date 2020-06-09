JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.05 Million Holdings in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.21% of HNI worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of HNI by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HNI by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of HNI in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE HNI opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58. HNI Corp has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.51 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $26,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.