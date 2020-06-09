JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.98 Million Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,034 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 125,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.18% of Zumiez worth $13,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 616.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 9.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,217 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $748.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Zumiez had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

