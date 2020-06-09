JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,196 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.16% of BancFirst worth $12,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BANF. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 61.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BancFirst news, Director Michael S. Samis purchased 3,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William O. Johnstone purchased 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,340 shares of company stock valued at $494,767 in the last three months. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.23. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANF. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.00.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

