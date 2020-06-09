JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,225,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $13,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,904,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 952,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after buying an additional 419,320 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 615.2% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after buying an additional 1,925,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after buying an additional 65,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after buying an additional 129,376 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $856.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.33. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

