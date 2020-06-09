JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 267,946 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,946 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of DXC Technology worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 87,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

