JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 175,856 Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 314,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.71% of Vectrus worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 2,486.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $657.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.67. Vectrus Inc has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $351.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.84 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vectrus news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin T. Boyle purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $29,505.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $127,540.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

