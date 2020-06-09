JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 217,101 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 217,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Paycom Software worth $12,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,095,000 after buying an additional 31,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $331.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total transaction of $3,042,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total value of $256,059.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,342 shares of company stock valued at $118,264,284. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

