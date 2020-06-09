JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 21,934 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of FirstCash worth $13,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FirstCash by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,964,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in FirstCash by 11.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 21.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76. FirstCash Inc has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

