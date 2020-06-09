JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,642 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Curtiss-Wright worth $13,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

CW stock opened at $111.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $149.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.53.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

