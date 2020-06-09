JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,938 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Southern Copper worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 6.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $367,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCCO opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Southern Copper Corp has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

