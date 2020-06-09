JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 38,773 Shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,935,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 178,484 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 24.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMFC. ValuEngine raised New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. National Securities raised New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

NMFC stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.70% and a negative net margin of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 107.09%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,321.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 272,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $2,614,008.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,240,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,366,394.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 643,211 shares of company stock valued at $5,634,035. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.