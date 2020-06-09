JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 48,331 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of First American Financial worth $13,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. First American Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

