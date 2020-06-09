K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Insider James Jeaho Rhyu Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 15,000 shares of K12 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of K12 stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.23. K12 Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRN. ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of K12 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in K12 by 107.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in K12 by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 92,685 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in K12 during the fourth quarter worth about $2,255,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in K12 during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

