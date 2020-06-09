KekCoin (KEK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. KekCoin has a market capitalization of $265,247.78 and approximately $3.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KekCoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KekCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005909 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003100 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017221 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018679 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.79 or 0.01693217 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000454 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About KekCoin

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

