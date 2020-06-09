KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Theodore L. Weise Acquires 12,500 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Theodore L. Weise purchased 12,500 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,176.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 69.51%. As a group, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 103.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 44,750 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 117.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLXE shares. Gabelli lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. G.Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.