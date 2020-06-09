Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,840 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $74,869.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $3,521,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 484,035 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,614. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $42.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

