Laredo Petroleum’s (LPI) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their equal weight rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

LPI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut Laredo Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.84.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:LPI opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 4.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $68.50.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $204.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.46 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.