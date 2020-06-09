Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,121,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393,153 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.06% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $73,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $28.89.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.29 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $151,145.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,416.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

