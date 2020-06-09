Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,946 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 44,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $7,469,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,829 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

LEVI stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

