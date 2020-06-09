Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Anthony Grillo Acquires 73 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Anthony Grillo purchased 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.13 per share, with a total value of $13,149.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,579.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $179.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.45 million. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 2,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 112.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 46.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

