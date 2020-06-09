Loop Capital Upgrades Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) to Buy

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navistar International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Navistar International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.89.

NYSE NAV opened at $29.59 on Friday. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.34. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Navistar International will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proxima Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navistar International by 71.1% during the first quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the first quarter worth $3,195,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Navistar International by 56.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Navistar International by 22.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Navistar International by 327.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

