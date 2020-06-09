Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $17,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $4,739,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $315.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.05. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $324.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,752.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.48.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

