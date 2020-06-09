Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,021.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $883.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,061.34.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. Research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,029.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

