Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,273 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,041. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

