Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 4,559 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $333.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.44. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.30 and a fifty-two week high of $333.60. The company has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

