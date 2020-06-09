Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 537,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIVO. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1,039.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny acquired 30,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIVO. TheStreet raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of VIVO opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.54 million, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

