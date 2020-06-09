Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,084 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of Flex worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,950,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003,704 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Flex by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,859,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,481,000 after buying an additional 2,570,319 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Flex by 2.3% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,958,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,779,000 after buying an additional 428,292 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 17,860,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,399,000 after acquiring an additional 915,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 18.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,939,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FLEX. Cfra dropped their price objective on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

FLEX opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.79.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Flex’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.