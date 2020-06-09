Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $147.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.69.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

