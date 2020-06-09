Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 24,530 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Amazon.com worth $1,046,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,524.06 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,404.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,032.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,566.61.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

