Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 8,825 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15,700.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.54.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

