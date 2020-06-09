Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,430 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 251,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 114,227 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after buying an additional 104,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.58.

HFC opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.72.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

