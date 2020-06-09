Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Liberty Global worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Liberty Global by 1,070.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $124,448.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,043.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

