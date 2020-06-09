Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in LYFT were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in LYFT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after purchasing an additional 171,421 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in LYFT by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 133,698 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in LYFT in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AO Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in LYFT by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 487,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in LYFT by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LYFT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LYFT from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LYFT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LYFT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LYFT Inc has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.68.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

