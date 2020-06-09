Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Magna International were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 1,364.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magna International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Magna International from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Magna International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of MGA opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Magna International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Magna International’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

