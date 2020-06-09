Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.01 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in BCE by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 729,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,805,000 after buying an additional 24,082 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.04.

BCE opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5883 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 90.15%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

