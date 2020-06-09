Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Perrigo worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 682.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 113,851 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Perrigo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Perrigo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 180,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday. Argus downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.20. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.