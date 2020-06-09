Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of CF Industries worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in CF Industries by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CF Industries by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.