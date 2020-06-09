Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wix.Com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,634,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,630,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $215.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.34 and a beta of 1.87. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.10.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. Analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.56.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

