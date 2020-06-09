Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,308 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of OGE Energy worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,062.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

