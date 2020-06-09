Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Owens Corning worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 468,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,392,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Sunday. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NYSE OC opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.