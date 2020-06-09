Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,413,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

DISCK opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DISCK. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

