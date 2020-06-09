Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 15,198 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,198 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Vail Resorts worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,743 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 22.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,494 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,267,000 after purchasing an additional 263,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $194.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.45.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

