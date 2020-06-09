Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 36,163 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,163 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Athene worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Athene in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Athene by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 8,332.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Athene by 75.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.86 million. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Athene from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

