Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,103 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $10,739,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

Discovery Communications stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

