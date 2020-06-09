Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $415,733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,361,000 after buying an additional 1,272,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $83,286,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,890,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $108.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.39.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.37.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

