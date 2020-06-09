Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,781 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Motorola Solutions worth $16,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 142.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 166.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSI opened at $155.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.97.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

