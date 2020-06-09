Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Get Motus GI alerts:

MOTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Motus GI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Motus GI in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

MOTS stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.10.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 17,405.97% and a negative return on equity of 148.97%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Motus GI will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.90% of Motus GI worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.