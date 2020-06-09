Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 958,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.63% of Murphy Oil worth $43,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 534.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 27.8% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 3.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $157,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery bought 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,524.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $754,500. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.32.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

