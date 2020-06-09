National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 141.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,470 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNN opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.00. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.65.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at $23,645,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

