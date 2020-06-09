NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $108.78 on Tuesday. NESTLE S A/S has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

